LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after an early Saturday morning collision in west Las Vegas.

According to officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash was reported near Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas.

Police investigators who spoke to witnesses say a sedan had stopped at a red traffic light on Jones Boulevard when a motorcycle crashed into the sedan’s rear end at high speed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan driver remained on the scene, police say, and showed no sign of impairment. Officials did not immediately release the identity of the motorcyclist.

While the investigation into the crash continues, the motorcyclist’s death represents the 57th traffic-related death in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2023.