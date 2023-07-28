LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after an early Friday morning crash involving a motorcycle in Henderson.

Around 4:40 a.m., police responded to the area of Valle Verde Drive and Lennox Drive near Warm Springs Road after a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said that a motorcycle was driving southbound on Valle Verde Drive approaching Lennox Drive at a “high rate of speed,” when it failed to follow a left bend in the road.

The motorcycle hit the curb and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. The 30-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henderson police said speed and impairment are considered factors in the crash.

This death is the sixth accident-related fatality in HPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.