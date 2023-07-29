Autumn leaf on the road surface with blue and red police lights in the background (Adobe Stock)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after being thrown from a motorcycle that crashed into the side of a car in the northeast valley, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 4:52 a.m. on July 29, a 2013 Dodge Charger was driving southbound on Lamb Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Lone Mountain Road, when a 2023 Harley Davidson hit the right side of the car, sending the 23-year-old rider off of the motorcycle and into the road, the release stated.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the rider dead at the scene.

Police stated the Dodge Charger driver remained at the crash site and showed no signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC Trauma for further evaluation.

This crash remains under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

The death of the Harley Davidson rider marked the 76th traffic-related death in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.