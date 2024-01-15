LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after they crashed into an RTC bus in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Monday around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Tropicana Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard near Boulder Highway after a report of a crash.

Police said that an RTC bus was attempting to make a left turn onto Jimmy Durante Boulevard when a motorcycle ran a red light at a high rate of speed at the intersection, causing the motorcycle to crash into the bus.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead, according to police. No passengers on the RTC bus were injured.