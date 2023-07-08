LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-trailer in North Las Vegas, police said.

On Saturday around 7:30 a.m., North Las Vegas police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Donovan Way near Craig Road and the I-15.

Police said that a 2011 Victory motorcycle was traveling southbound on Donovan Way when it traveled out of its lane and hit the back of a parked semi-trailer. The rider believed to be in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet however, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.