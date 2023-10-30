LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV in east Las Vegas Sunday, police said.

The deadly collision occurred at Washington Avenue and Pecos Road Friday evening, where investigators determined a Dodge Durango traveling south in the left-most lane of Pecos Road entered the intersection at the same time as a Suzuki DR-Z400E motorcycle, which had been traveling west on Washington Avenue.

Evidence shows that the motorcycle had struck the Dodge, and the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Dodge remained at the crash scene, and authorities do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.

Investigation into the motorcyclist’s death, which represents the 124th fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023, is ongoing.