Motorcyclist dead after crash on Warm Springs, near Green Valley Parkway

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police say a 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck on Wednesday night.

Around 11:21 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire responded to a motorcycle versus truck collision on eastbound Warm Springs Road in the furthest left lane, at Grayson Circle.

Officials say the 47-year-old male driver of the pickup was traveling eastbound on Warm Springs, near Grayson Circle, when he was struck from behind by the male motorcyclist.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The area around the crash was shut down for approximately 4.5 hours while fatal crash investigators conducted their investigation.

Henderson Police say speed is considered a factor; however, it is not immediately known if impairment was a factor.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This crash is the tenth traffic related fatality this year in the City of Henderson. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.