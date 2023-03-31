LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Northshore Road, Nevada State Police announced Friday.

On March 27 around 2:20 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to a crash on SR167 north of mile maker 13. Police said that a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was driving southbound at a “speed too fast for condition.”

As the motorcyclist was coming around a curve, he traveled into a dirt shoulder. He continued to travel into the dirt area and into an embankment where it overturned, police said.

The motorcyclist was ejected and succumbed to his injuries. The rider, identified as Richard Bienve Batista Peralta, 29, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marks the 16th traffic-related fatality in Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Southern Command’s jurisdiction for 2023.