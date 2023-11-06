LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near the town of Blue Diamond.

On Oct. 22 around 11 a.m., NSP responded to a crash in the area of SR159 north of Arroyo Road. Officials have not determined the exact time of the crash.

NSP said that a motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR159 when it left the travel lane and crashed into a dirt shoulder.

The motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Levi Thomas Fann of Pahrump, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash marks NSP Southern Command’s 59th fatal crash in 2023.