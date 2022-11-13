LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Spring Valley Hospital.

On Sunday around 11:25 a.m., police responded to a report of a collision on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive.

According to police, evidence at the scene showed that a 2006 white Porsche Carrera was traveling westbound on Russell Road approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A white 2012 Suzuki GSX-R750 was also traveling eastbound on Russell Road approaching the intersection.

The collision occurred when the Porsche made a left turn at the intersection, entering the path of the Suzuki causing the front of the Suzuki to hit the front of the Porsche, police said.

When responding emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, they determined that the 28-year-old rider of the Suzuki was beyond resuscitation and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said that the driver of the Porsche remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

This marks the 131st traffic-related death in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for the year 2022. This is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.