LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the southeast valley Tuesday afternoon, hours after another nearby crash that killed a pedestrian.

The crash was reported at around 3:40 p.m. at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

There are currently road closures in place while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Another crash was reported in the southeast valley at around 1:30 p.m. at Burnham Avenue and Flamingo Road, in which a pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other details were released.