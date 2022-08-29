LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Centennial Parkway and North 5th Street, police say.

On Monday around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a call at the intersection of Centennial and 5th where a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed.

The motorcyclist, a male believed to be in his 30s, was transported to UMC where he came to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, information regarding injuries is unknown at this time.

The intersection of Centennial Parkway and 5th Street is closed and the public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Speed and impairment are unknown factors.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for details.