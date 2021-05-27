Motorcyclist critically injured on Durango in crash after midnight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in the early morning hours Thursday after he hit the median and the bike overturned in the northwest valley, Metro police said.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on North Durango Drive, north of Grand Montecito Parkway.

The male motorcyclist was northbound on Durango in the left lane when the bike overturned, police said. The bike came to rest in the roadway. His age has not been released.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.