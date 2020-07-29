Motorcyclist critically injured in south Valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured when he struck an SUV in the south Valley Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on Valley View north of Russell Road around 1:25 p.m.

According to police, a 2015 Honda CBR1000RR was traveling northbound on Valley View from Russell while a 2011 Ford Edge was traveling southbound on Valley View. The front of the motorcycle struck the SUV’s right side as the latter made a left turn into a parking lot.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, showed no signs of impairment and was not injured.

Metro’s Collision Investigation Section is investigating the incident.