LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle in a south valley intersection, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pebble Road and Spencer Street.

According to Metro, the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Spencer at the same time a driver of a Chevrolet HHR was making a left turn on a flashing yellow light. The two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection resulting in “major damage to both vehicles.”

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.