Motorcyclist critically injured in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a motorcycle collision shortly before 1 p.m. near Sky Pointe Drive under the Elkhorn Drive overpass.

Preliminary reports say a 2020 Yamaha R1 was traveling northbound on Sky Pointe, approaching the Elkhorn overpass in the right of two northbound lanes. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway striking the center median.

The motorcyclist, 26, went off the road to the left and collided with a Las Vegas Water Authority water main. The rider was transported by EMS to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, where he remains in critical condition.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section