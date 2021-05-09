Motorcyclist critically injured in crash; part of Rainbow Blvd closed for investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is critically injured following a crash in the southwest valley Sunday morning.
Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed on Rainbow Boulevard when he slammed into the back of a Nissan SUV.
The rider and two occupants in the SUV, a mother and 7-year-old daughter, were transported to UMC Trauma.
Rainbow Boulevard is closed in both directions from Post Road to Patrick Lane.
The motorcyclist’s injuries are life threatening, according to police. The mother and daughter who were in the SUV suffered minor injuries.