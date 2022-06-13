LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash late Sunday night.

According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 10:42 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard north of Smoke Ranch Road.

Police said the 45-year-old man was traveling north on Rainbow on a motorcycle when a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu coming in the opposite direction made a left turn in front of the motorcycle causing the two to collide.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash is under investigation.