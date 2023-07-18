LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a Tuesday morning crash with an SUV on S. Arville Street north of Russell Road.

The crash was reported at 7 a.m. and according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling south on Arville at a “high rate of speed” and collided with a Toyota 4-Runner that was in the northbound lane and made a left turn from Arville to W. Diablo Driver in front of the motorcyclist.

The 44-year-old motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The crash is under investigation.