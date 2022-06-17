LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 57-year-old man is hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash Thursday evening in south Las Vegas.

The man was traveling west on E. Pebble Road near Maryland Parkway shortly after 9 p.m. when a 32-year-old driver in a Toyota Camry who was traveling east made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist causing a collision, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital. The driver of the Camry remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The crash is under investigation.