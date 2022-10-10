LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 44-year-old man suffered critical injuries in a weekend motorcycle crash.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the crash was reported around 2:43 p.m. on Sunday on Jones Boulevard between Harmon and Tropicana avenues.

The driver of a Honda Accord was stopped at a stop sign on Churchfield Boulevard but made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist traveling south on Jones Boulevard. The Honda driver remained on the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.