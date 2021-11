LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday.

Police responded to a crash between an automobile and a motorcycle shortly after 2 p.m near Charleston Blvd. and Durango Drive.

The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Charleston between Heavenly Hills and Durango has been shut down.

No other details on the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for an update.