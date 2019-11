LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a critical injury crash involving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Chevy Camaro near Lake Mead and Buffalo.

The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma with significant injuries. Impairment is not suspected.

Northbound Buffalo is closed for the investigation. Avoid the area.