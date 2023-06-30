LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a late-night crash in east Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials.

On Thursday at approximately 10:09 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Cedar Avenue, where a crash had occurred between a sedan and a motorcycle.

According to evidence and eyewitness accounts, the sedan was traveling north on Nellis Boulevard in the left-most lane before transitioning to the middle lane. The motorcycle, also traveling north, then stuck the sedan’s rear end.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and onto the roadway. First responders transported the motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Las Vegas, to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 60-year-old man from Las Vegas, was uninjured.

LVMPD officials have not indicated any underlying cause, the crash remains under investigation by police.