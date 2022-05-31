LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The leader of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels and two “prospects” face charges of attempted murder after firing shots at members of the rival Vagos motorcycle gang Sunday just before noon, according to arrest reports from the Henderson Police Department.

John Richard “Rizzo” Devries, the 66-year-old president of the Hells Angels in Las Vegas, was arrested along with two gang prospects, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26.

RIchard DeVries

Stephen Alo

Russell Smith

They were arrested at three separate locations at about 3:25 a.m. Monday in Boulder City, Henderson and Las Vegas after police confirmed their identities using security video from the Coffee Cup restaurant in Boulder City. Gang affiliates were seen at the restaurant around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Bullet cartridges from the shooting were spread across northbound U.S. 95 past Wagon Wheel Drive. Six members of the Vagos gang were shot by Hells Angels who chased them down after an incident at Hoover Dam. Police found shells on U.S. 95 all the way from the College Drive exit ramp to the Horizon Drive exit ramp.

Accounts of the shooting indicate the Hells Angels gang pulled alongside the Vagos and started kicking, trying to knock them over.

“Then one of the Hells Angels OMG riders stood up on their motorcycle and started shooting at one of the Vagos OMG riders,” according to an arrest report.

Metro police assisted in identifying Devries as the leader of the Hells Angels in Las Vegas. Detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Section reviewed video surveillance from the Coffee Cup, witness accounts on U.S. 95 and Boulder City Police Department dashboard cameras.

Cell phone tower records confirmed that Devries, Alo and Smith were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police refer to the gangs as the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG) and the Vagos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG).

“Preliminary information was advised that the Vagos OMG were riding the Flags over Dam ride that started in Boulder City near Hoover Dam. While setting up to start the ride, five Hells Angels prospect members were seen riding around,” according to the arrest report.

“From that location, the Vagos OMG rode to Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery,” police said.

The same five Hells Angels prospects drove through the cemetery “and began to cause problems,” according to the arrest report.

“Approximately 15-20 minutes prior to the Vagos OMG leaving the cemetery, the Hells Angels OMG prospects left the area. After the Vagos finished at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, they started to ride into Henderson,” police said.

Six riders affiliated with the Vagos were shot and transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. They have been identified in the police report as Alejandro Castillo, 35, Ricardo Velasquez, 61, Carie Chapin, 54, Michael Stasiewic, 56. Michael Lempart, 59, and Chad Merrill, 46.

Devries, Alo and Smith each face six counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and six counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Henderson police took Devries into custody in Boulder City in the 1000 block of Industrial Road. Alo was arrested in Las Vegas in the 4100 block of Broadriver Drive, just southwest of Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard in the northwest valley. Smith was arrested in the 200 block of Cielito Lindo St. in Henderson, just southeast of Horizon Ridge Parkway and Stephanie Street.