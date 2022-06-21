LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man received quite the scare when his motorcycle caught fire while he was refueling at a gas station in Boulder City on Wednesday.
According to Boulder City Fire Department, by the time crews arrived to help, the fire had spread to a gas pump.
The fire was put out quickly by fire crews and the man was later treated for injuries.
The City of Boulder City tweeted out photos of the incident on Wednesday.
Firefighters say the man was not smoking at the pump at the time of the incident.