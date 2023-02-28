LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcycle crash shut down traffic in Henderson on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Mountain Vista Street and Whitney Mesa Drive.

Police said the crash occurred between the motorcyclist and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Northbound Mountain Vista at Whitney Mesa is closed until the involved vehicle can be removed from the roadway, police stated.