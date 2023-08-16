LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Police responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in the northeast valley.

It happened on Aug. 15 along SR147 (Lake Mead Boulevard), east of Arnona Road.

When troopers arrived they found a truck was stopped in the dirt shoulder area north of SR147 and east of Arnona Road.

Troopers stated that a motorcycle was traveling east on SR147 east of Arnona Road in the eastbound travel lane approaching the truck.

The driver of the truck then made an unsafe U-turn from the dirt shoulder onto SR147 and into the path of the motorcycle, according to NSP.

The front of the motorcycle hit the right side of the truck causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle.

No one in the truck was injured but the rider of the motorcycle, a male adult, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the rider at a later time.

The crash marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 50th

fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 59 fatalities.