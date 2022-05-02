LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Henderson Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and box truck that occurred at the intersection of Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive, around 9:40 a.m. today.

According to police, Maxwell Harris, 23, was struck riding his motorcycle and was pronounced dead after being taken to Sunrise Trauma.

A preliminary investigation revealed Harris was traveling southbound on Stephanie Street, approaching American Pacific Drive, and entered a right-turn-only lane to pass stopped traffic. He entered the intersection against the red light and collided with a box truck that was turning left on a green light.

Police say speed was a possible factor in this incident.

The collision is being investigated as the seventh accident-related fatality for 2022.