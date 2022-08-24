LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcycle and SUV collided at an intersection in North Las Vegas, leaving the motorcyclist with critical injuries, North Las Vegas Police (NLVPD) said.

The NLVPD said the crash took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig road.

The driver of the SUV is believed to be in his 70s, and remained at the scene of the crash, while the motorcyclist, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries, NLVPD said.



North Las Vegas Police investigate a crash between a motorcyclist and SUV driver (Photo: NLVPD).

Road closures in the area are in place while police investigate the incident.