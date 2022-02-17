Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Joan Jett coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be coming to Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium Friday, Sept. 9.

Each band will bring their electrifying stage shows while promising to perform their stadium-sized anthems.

Artist fan presales for the Las Vegas show will begin on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m., while Live Nation and Allegiant Stadium customers will have presale access beginning Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have presale access Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For more Citi Entertainment presale purchase details, visit this link.

All presales will end Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer … it’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again & we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon,” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.