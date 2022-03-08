Complete 911 call made by Clark County School District Police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now’s I-Team has obtained the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 911 call that led to the arrest of Brandon Toseland, 35, accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, 4-year-old Mason Dominguez whose remains were found in the freezer in the garage.

The call into 911 was made at 8:34 a.m. the morning of Feb. 22 from a Clark County School District Police officer to report that a woman contacted her daughter’s school through sticky notes to say her boyfriend was holding her hostage and that she feared her son was dead.

The CCSD officer on the phone requests a welfare check on the home on Saddle Brook Park.

The officer goes on to explain to the 911 dispatch officer how the first-grader handed sticky notes or Post-It notes to a social worker when she walked into school that morning. School employees initially thought the child had found the notes in the cafeteria.

The sticky notes were written from the child’s mother asking for help and one of the notes reading: “Please help, send police, there are guns in the house. Contact Las Vegas Metro Police Department officer, name Southeast Command Ryan Levy,” said the CCSD officer to 911 dispatch.

The officer tells the dispatcher that the principal of the school was able to verify the mother’s handwriting from the notes by going into the child’s registration folder and police were sent out immediately to the address.

An arrest report obtained by the I-Team detailed police finding Mason’s remains in a freezer and detectives believed these had been there for at least 10 weeks. Police also found a large hole in the backyard that may have been a potential grave, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported.

Mason’s mother told police that she was locked in a room and separated from her children for months, and that she had not seen her son since Dec. 11, 2021.

Toseland’s booking photo from 2019 on a separate domestic violence charge is on the left. A booking photo from 2022 is on the right. (KLAS)

The mother’s attorney Stephen Stubbs said Mason’s mother and her older daughter were often locked in separate rooms, but that she devised a plan in December 2021 to write notes for help to send through her daughter.

“A pen and sticky notes were in the car, and the mother was only able to access them for a few moments at a time, when she was hand-cuffed alone in the car as Mr. Toseland dropped off or picked up the 7-year-old daughter from the gate across the street from the school,” Stubbs said. “Fearing death if she was caught, the mother was able to write notes, little by little, and hide them from Mr. Toseland. 8 or 9 sticky notes were written. Then, 2 days before the rescue, Mr. Toseland finally allowed the mother to sleep with her 7-year-old daughter, and the mother coached the daughter on what to do.”

Toseland currently faces two counts of kidnapping and one charge of open murder. He is due back in court Apr. 7.

TRANSCRIPT OF 911 CALL

Below is a partial transcript of the call Feb. 22 at 8:34 a.m.

Metro police: Metro Police Millington 16057, how can I help you?

CCSD police: Hey Metro, it’s school PD on a recorded line.

Metro police: Hi.

CCSD police: Hey, I need to set up a welfare check please.

Metro police: What’s the address?

CCSD police: It’s gonna be 4307 Saddle Brook Park.

Metro police: Alright, and is this a house?

CCSD police: Yes. So this is all we have, we have a first-grader [REDACTED] that handed some sticky notes, or like post-it notes, to the social worker this morning when she walked into the school. They thought that she had found it in the cafeteria. So, reading the notes, they found that she’s stating, basically, the mom said “please help, send police, there are guns in the house.” And they have a Metro officer name — “Contact Las Vegas Metro Police Department officer, name Southeast Command Ryan Levy.”

Metro police: Okay, so it says, “please help, send police, there are guns in the house, contact LVMPD officer Ryan Levy?”

CCSD police: Yes.

Metro police: Okay, so it looks like the mother gave those notes to her daughter.

CCSD police: Yes, and we didn’t know, originally the principal said “we found it in the cafeteria,” and I said “did you guys go back to the cameras to see who put them there?” So then she said said no, it was a social worker they gave it to. So I go back to the address (on the note), I look it up, and it goes back to the first grader there. It’s her address. They’re also giving me a plate, it says 601ZZX on another note and it says “white Nissan Altima.” And it says “please help, call my mom or sister, tell them to call police for welfare check.” And then on the other note, it says “there’s guns in the house.” So, the student, she’s in class, they’re gonna pull her out and they’re gonna bring her into the office, but we just wanted to set up that welfare check with the mom. Mom most likely gave that to her daughter.

Metro police: Okay, so the note said that about the license plate?

CCSD police: Yes.

Metro police: Okay, so do you know when she actually gave the note?

CCSD police: This morning at 7:40.

Metro police: Okay.

CCSD police: So the writing, now that the principal went to the registration folder, the handwriting is the mom’s writing. They verified the address with the application she filled out for registration, so it’s mom writing the note. And something about [REDACTED], he’s the dad in there listed. So I have mom’s name and date of birth, and the father that’s listed.

Metro police: So one of the notes also mentioned [REDACTED]?

CCSD police: Yes, which is the father listed on there.

Metro police: Okay, give me one moment.

CCSD police: And then [REDACTED], which is listed as dad, last name [REDACTED], same as the girl, so it is dad… So, we have an officer who is gonna be making contact at the school with the principal… I don’t know if you guys have a report like that with your officer.

Metro police: We do have an officer by that name… I have it set up as unknown trouble, our highest priority, we’ll get someone out there as soon as we can.