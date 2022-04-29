LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is expected to hit record spending on Mother’s Day, according to the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN).

RAN estimates that Mother’s Day spending in the state will reach a record $509.0 million, up 13.9% from 2021.

The spending estimates are based on a survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), which found that 84% of consumers plan to celebrate the holiday this year.

On average, consumers will spend an average of around $245 on gifts, and spending nationwide is expected to reach a new high of $31.7 billion, up 12.9% from 2021.

The most popular gift this year is expected to be greeting cars, which would generate $16.2 million in consumer spending in Nevada, followed by flowers, expected to generate $46.6 million. Other popular gifts include a special outing, gift cards, and clothing and accessories.

Most survey participants responded that the most important part of picking out a Mother’s Day gift is buying something that’s unique or different, followed by finding a gift that creates a special memory and finding a gift that’s convenient.