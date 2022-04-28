LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Mother’s Day to remember awaits at three Las Vegas hot spots highlighted by Open Table.
The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants Coast-to-Coast was released today, and the Las Vegas Strip is well-represented:
- Mon Ami Gabi: Indoor and outdoor dining at the classic French restaurant at Paris Las Vegas.
- Eiffel Tower: Also at Paris Las Vegas, but this restaurant known for “updated French Classic cuisine” might be best known as the best place to see the Bellagio Fountains.
- Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Las Vegas: Fresh seafood flown in daily makes Joe’s a go-to spot for a great meal at the Forum Shops at Caesars.
Find the full list of 100 restaurants here.
Open Table notes that 47% of diners choose brunch on Mother’s Day, and 59% say they are looking for inspiration to do something a bit different this year.
It’s a good idea to make your plans early. Open Table says reservations are up 39% compared to 2019 (before the pandemic), and 13% over last year.
“Forty-eight percent of moms we surveyed shared that their ideal Mother’s Day involves dining out so if you haven’t made a reservation yet, now is the time,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable. “We expect this Mother’s Day to be bigger than ever and it may even surpass pre-pandemic levels.”
OpenTable looked at online reservations made up to April 18 for Mother’s Day and compared it to reservations made for Mother’s Day 2019.