LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Mother’s Day to remember awaits at three Las Vegas hot spots highlighted by Open Table.

The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants Coast-to-Coast was released today, and the Las Vegas Strip is well-represented:

Mon Ami Gabi: Indoor and outdoor dining at the classic French restaurant at Paris Las Vegas.

Indoor and outdoor dining at the classic French restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. Eiffel Tower: Also at Paris Las Vegas, but this restaurant known for “updated French Classic cuisine” might be best known as the best place to see the Bellagio Fountains.

Also at Paris Las Vegas, but this restaurant known for “updated French Classic cuisine” might be best known as the best place to see the Bellagio Fountains. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Las Vegas: Fresh seafood flown in daily makes Joe’s a go-to spot for a great meal at the Forum Shops at Caesars.

Find the full list of 100 restaurants here.

Open Table notes that 47% of diners choose brunch on Mother’s Day, and 59% say they are looking for inspiration to do something a bit different this year.

The Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy, Open Table)

The Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. (Courtesy, Open Table)

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Las Vegas. (Courtesy, Open Table)

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Las Vegas. (Courtesy, Open Table)

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Las Vegas. (Courtesy, Open Table)

Mon Ami Gabi. (Courtesy, Open Table)

Mon Ami Gabi. (Courtesy, Open Table)

It’s a good idea to make your plans early. Open Table says reservations are up 39% compared to 2019 (before the pandemic), and 13% over last year.

“Forty-eight percent of moms we surveyed shared that their ideal Mother’s Day involves dining out so if you haven’t made a reservation yet, now is the time,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable. “We expect this Mother’s Day to be bigger than ever and it may even surpass pre-pandemic levels.”

OpenTable looked at online reservations made up to April 18 for Mother’s Day and compared it to reservations made for Mother’s Day 2019.