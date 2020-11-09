Mother who allegedly killed 2 children to appear in court on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she murdered her children.

8 News Now first brought you this tragic story Friday. On Sunday police identified the 26-year-old mother of two.

Police arrived at the Sierra Vista neighborhood on Friday to find two children dead. Their mother, Amanda Sharp-Jefferson is now in custody.

26-year-old Amanda Sharp-Jefferson is facing murder charges after metro police found evidence that the mother of two harmed her children intentionally.

On Friday, Metro Police received a call from the children’s father that his children were injured and lying in their living room unresponsive. Once police arrived, the children were pronounced dead on scene.

“The oldest child we don’t know what exactly the cause of death is going to be. For the younger child, we have a pretty good idea of what the cause of death is going to be, but we are not going to get into that right now until after autopsy.”

A neighbor who lives across the street says she is praying for the father and that Sharp-Jefferson needs psychiatric evaluation.

“I saw the kids and I had to stand on my porch and look right out the window, where it happened, in the room there and it just makes me sad, you know,” said neighbor Reggie Bell. “I just hope everything is going to be alright for them and that the lady goes through some type of treatment, you know, because I know she is going to need it.”

Sharp-Jefferson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 7:30 am and she is facing two counts of open murder.