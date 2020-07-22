Mother tells story of Jorge Gomez as lawyers prepare lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jeanne Llera stood at the microphone and told the story of her family and her son, Jorge Gomez, who was killed by Las Vegas police officers on the night of June 1 following a Black Lives Matter protest.

As lawyers came forward to detail the lawsuit they plan to file against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and as many as 14 officers, Llera turned from the stage and cried in the arms of family.

Llera described her son as a man who was “passionate about right and wrong.”

The family has a police and military background, and speakers emphasized during a news conference at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse that they respect police, but they want answers. Gomez died not far from where the news conference took place.

“We are not anti-cops,” Llera said. “He was never anti-cops or anything like that. He was just anti-corruption.”

“When he saw what happened with George Floyd and so many others, he was crushed just like most of us,” she said.

Attorney Edgar Flores — also a Nevada assemblyman — said the family is demanding transparency from Metro and the release of video that the family believes tells the whole story. The family is also seeking better training for police officers in dealing with open-carry situations. Jorge Gomez was killed by officers who stopped their vehicle and approached him as he walked down Las Vegas Boulevard carrying a weapon.

Attorney Edgar Flores wears a mask with pictures of Jorge Gomez — who loved avocados — during a news conference on Wednesday.

Officers say he raised the weapon, and perhaps even tried to fire a shot, but there is no video confirmation of that. The four officers involved work for a training unit that does not require them to wear body cameras.

“Even though they have the utmost respect for law enforcement, and they say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement, they know there is a systemic problem that needs to be changed,” Flores said. “And that is what they are after.”

“This is much larger than a lawsuit.”

The family is also demanding accountability — a theme of the Black Lives Matter protests like the ones Gomez had participated in before the June 1 shooting.

Gomez grew up in Florida and came to Las Vegas with his family in 2006. He returned to Florida in 2012. He had recently come to Las Vegas with his father, leaving Oregon after his father lost a security job as the COVID-19 pandemic began. Llera said he was at the scene in support of those protests, and he probably felt safe carrying a weapon near the federal courthouse.

They’ve launched this website with the help of their attorneys, “Justice for Jorge Gomez.” People can submit photos, videos and eyewitness accounts.

A minute of silence was observed before the news conference, which had both Spanish and English statements throughout. A vigil afterward involved a walk around the courthouse in memory of Gomez.

Llera and attorneys repeatedly said they believe the answers they want are on video captured by the public or by video cameras near the courthouse. But Flores said efforts to get those videos from Metro have been refused.

Family and supporters hold pictures of Jorge Gomez as Edgar Flores speaks on Wednesday.

A 21-page draft of a lawsuit — not yet filed — alleges these points:

right to peacefully protest

excessive use of force

denial of medical care

substantive due process violation

municipal liability for unconstitutional customs, practices or policies

failure to train officers

ratification of officers’ conduct

battery resulting in wrongful death

negligence

Metro and as many as 14 officers could be named when the lawsuit is filed. Currently, lawyers have the names of the four officers who fired shots — Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher — and they are seeking the names of 10 more officers.