Mother speaks out after young daughter found dead in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of Sayah Deal is speaking out, as she mourns the loss of her young daughter. The 21-month-old girl was found dead inside a car earlier this week on H Street near Owens.

Sayah’s mother, Mariah Coleman, tells 8 News Now she saw Sayah just hours before her death on Monday. Coleman says the loss of her daughter has left her broken, and now she wants answers.

”I’m numb, I’m hurt, I’m disappointed,” Coleman said.

Coleman shared these photos of Sayah, describing her as a sweet little girl, who adored her family. Now, she is saying she’ll never get that back.

“My baby’s smile. The way she turned up a room, how she danced how she laughed,” Coleman said. “How she always wanted to play with my hair when she’s seeing me.”

Coleman says Sidney Deal did not have full custody of their daughter, contrary to what deal’s family has said. Now, she is waiting on deal to contact her with an explanation of why he didn’t break into the car.

“I want answers,” Coleman said. “I just want to know why her dad wouldn’t be a regular dad and bust the windows out and do what he had to do as a parent. It’s not making sense to me at all.”

On Tuesday, Coleman gathered with family and friends to mourn the loss Sayah. They lit candles, placed flowers, and released balloons.

“I love my community. I come from a strong community, a strong family,” Coleman said. “It was awesome, I love it, I just felt like I was loved. But it’s not going to bring my baby back at all, its not.”

We are waiting for the coroner’s office to release a cause of death.

Sidney deal did not show in court Tuesday due to a medical refusal. Metro Police could not release any information on his condition, due to privacy laws.

Deal is expected back in court Thursday morning.