Deaths of mother, son who sustained injuries in fire ruled murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deaths of a mother and child who died from injuries sustained in a house fire two weeks ago has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to Metro Police’s homicide log.

The Clark County Coroner identified them as 47-year-old Renai Palmer and 6-year-old Gavin Palmer. The two were rescued from the morning fire at the home on Fox Canyon near West Oakey Boulevard and South Cimarron Road on Oct. 8.

Fire officials say the fire started in a second-floor bedroom. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Both victims suffered severe burns. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.