LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother and her teenage son are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeast Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Police said a citizen reported finding the woman and her son unresponsive Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. Both were pronounced dead at the home which was located in the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive, near E. Alexander and N. Pecos roads.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the woman shot and killed her son before taking her own life.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the identities of the woman and teen.