LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three years after Johnthan Hall vanished in Las Vegas, his mother is still pleading for answers from her home in Mississippi.



“It’s some kind of pain,” Anna Asbury told 8 News Now of missing her son. “That I can’t even describe to you.”

33-year-old Jonthan Hall, missing since 2019. Mother searches for missing son three years after disappearance in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Johnthan Hall – Mother searches for missing son three years after disappearance in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Johnthan Hall – Mother searches for missing son three years after disappearance in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Johnthan Hall – Mother searches for missing son three years after disappearance in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Johnthan Hall – Mother searches for missing son three years after disappearance in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Hall, who was 30 years old at the time, was last seen in February 2019; Asbury said she has spent every second since then trying to figure out what happened to him.



“This is not my son,” Asbury said. “He didn’t just walk away and disappear.”

Hall moved to Las Vegas in 2012 and spent most of his time working at Las Vegas Cue Club, perfecting his pool skills and making friends like Rossi Plitz.



“I do still put a Christmas stocking out for him every year here,” Plitz said of Johnthan Hall.

Hall’s mother told 8 News Now he worked his shift at Las Vegas Cue in February of 2019 and was not seen afterward. Plitz said she and John’s other coworkers still miss him.



“I’m always looking that he’s around somewhere,” Plitz said.

After all this time, she added that they are also still confused by his seemingly sudden disappearance.

“It’s hard,” Plitz explained. “I don’t cry now, but I know his mom probably still does.”

Asbury said her dream is to have John come back home, but no matter what, she needs answers.

“How do you move on without closure?” Asbury asked. “You can’t.”

If Johnthan is still out there, she wants him to know she will never stop searching.

“Your mama never gave up,” Asbury concluded, speaking to her son. “Your mama will never give up till the day I die.”

Johnthan Hall is about 5’5″, with blond hair and green eyes. He would now be 33-years-old.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907.