Mother ruled not mentally competent to stand trial in deaths of 2 daughters

LAS VEGAS — A judge decided today that Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, charged in the deaths of her two young daughters, is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Sharp-Jefferson, 26, was ordered held at a secure psychiatric facility pending a determination by doctors that she can stand trial.

She had denied having had children and spoke about selling the girls’ body parts.

The victims were identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 1-year-old Rose Singleton and her younger sister, 2-month-old Lily Singleton.

The father of the girls told police that when he found Sharp-Jefferson in their apartment with their girls’ bodies on Nov. 10, she didn’t recognize him and told him their organs would be worth a lot of money.