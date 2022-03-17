LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a 25-year-old Las Vegas woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend opens up to 8 News Now about how the warning signs of domestic violence can go unnoticed.

Rashonda McCondichie the mother of La’Kia Iyshawn Dawkins claims her daughter was murdered in her sleep by her boyfriend on March 10. She says it happened while her five-year-old daughter slept right next to her.

“I shouldn’t have to be planning a funeral for my daughter she should be planning one for me in years to come,” McCondichie expressed.

Now she says she has to question why her life was taken so soon at the hands of her boyfriend who she was dating on and off again for 5 years.

Dawkins lived with her daughter and sister and on the evening of March 10 McCondichie got a call from her other daughter saying Dawkins’s boyfriend shot La’Kia.

“She woke up to the sound of gunshots,” McCondichie said.

After realizing what happened her other daughter said she immediately hid inside the bathroom.

Police have identified the suspect as Daniel Greer, 25.

McCondichie then described the aftermath following the alleged shooting.

“She pulled the sheet back saw that started screaming called 911 and grabbed my granddaughter and ran outside,” she said.

After the shooting police say Greer left the scene, while police worked to track him down.

It was later revealed that Greer was arrested in September for domestic battery and had other criminal charges.

Mccondichie now urges any victims of abuse to know the warning signs.

“If any man even yells at you the wrong way that’s when it starts, don’t let him finish it,” she added.

Two days after the shooting police found Greer inside a hotel near Koval and Tropicana, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The suicide that’s the easy way out, my daughter needed to suffer so I felt that he needed to suffer,” McCondichie added.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.