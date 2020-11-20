Mother of toddler killed in July 12 DUI crash sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a toddler killed in a violent July 12 DUI crash was sentenced today. Lauren Prescia was driving over 120 mph when she crashed at the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart, killing almost 2-year-old Royce.

The sentences will be served concurrently:

Count 1: 6-20 years for Driving under the influence resulting in death

for Driving under the influence resulting in death Count 2: 2-5 years for Child abuse, neglect or endangerment

Prescia was racing her son’s father, Cameron Hubbard Jones, when the crash occurred. She hit a light pole, splitting her gray Hyundai into two pieces.

Hubbard Jones’ sentencing was rescheduled. He faces 1-6 years in prison for felony reckless driving. He witnessed the crash after Prescia sped ahead of him into the intersection.

Both Prescia and Hubbard Jones agreed to plea deals in September. They previously faced charges of second-degree murder.