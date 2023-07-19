LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The mother of a North Las Vegas teenager spoke with 8 News Now a week after he was killed outside a grocery store in the northeast valley.

“He just wanted to get his mom some water,” Theajon Jordan Alexander’s mom said. “And they did that to him.”

Theajon Jordan Alexander was killed outside of a North Las Vegas grocery store on July 14, 2023. (KLAS)

The North Las Vegas woman, who did not want to be identified, shared the pain her entire family has felt since he’s been gone.

“I teach my kids to do right, to love, to be genuine,” she said. “And that’s what he was.”

She told 8 News Now the 18-year-old had his entire life ahead of him when he was killed on July 14.

“He wasn’t out looking for trouble,” Theajon’s mother said of her son. “Or hurting anybody.”

She explained that he went to the Smith’s Food and Drug on East Centennial Parkway near Losee Road around 1:00 p.m. to fill her water bottle when someone shot him multiple times in the parking lot.

Theajon Jordan Alexander was killed outside of a North Las Vegas grocery store on July 14, 2023. (KLAS)

“He didn’t care about running the streets, he didn’t care about being in gangs,” she said of her son. “He didn’t care about none of that stuff.”

Theajon is one of several teens murdered in North Las Vegas over the last few months and his family said it’s hard to comprehend.

“I moved him over here to be safe,” she added of North Las Vegas. “And it’s, not clearly.”

Those who loved him most hope to see something change so no one else has to know the depth of this never-ending grief.

“Someone has got to do something about this,” his mom said. “Or it’s going to get worse.”

Theajon Jordan Alexander was killed outside of a North Las Vegas grocery store on July 14, 2023. (KLAS)

“His brothers are two and eight, they look for him,” she concluded. “They wait for him to come home.”

Anyone who may have any information on Theajon’s case should contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or call Crimestoppers of Nevada to stay anonymous at 702-385-5555.