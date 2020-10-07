Mother of the man arrested after daughter dies in car speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New disturbing details in a toddler’s death alleges her father denied his brother and officer’s request to break the window of the car where she was trapped. Now, the man’s mother is speaking out.

“My son was not negligent the way he handled it,” said Artavia Wilson, Sidney Deal’s mother.

It happened Monday around 3:30 p.m. near Owens Avenue and H Street. Sidney Deal, 27, is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm, after his 21-month-old daughter’s body was discovered in his vehicle.

According to an arrest report, Deal was asked to leave the home after he and his girlfriend got into an argument. He reportedly put 21-month-old Sayah Deal in her car seat, unbuckled, and turned the car on with the air conditioner running, but then he realized he did not have his phone, so he went back to get it.

When he returned to the car, he realized it was locked.

According to Metro Police, Deal flagged officers down and said his daughter was accidentally locked inside his Nissan Altima.

However, when officers offered to call for a tow truck, locksmith, or break the car windows, Deal denied the request because he didn’t want to break the windows of his new vehicle, the report said. Instead, Deal used the officer’s phone to call his brother, Samid Deal, the arrest report said.

Metro Police said Deal told officers the air conditioner was on inside the car where the child was.

Deal’s mother, Artavia Wilson, says her son thought Sayah would be okay in the air conditioning.

“He said ‘no, mom she’s good,” Wilson said. “The police officers were there; they saw she was good.”

Based on call logs and witness statements, Metro Police believes Sayah was in the car for more than 60 minutes before officers broke out the window.

Wilson says her son loved Sayah.

“He is awesome; I raised him. He is a man; he’s not the average young man,” Wilson said. “He’s an African-American, but my baby is a grown man, and he takes care of his children.”

Coroner investigators say little Sayah’s appearance was consistent with being in a hot environment for an extended period of time.

Deal is being held on $20,000 bail. He did not show up to court for his first appearance on Monday due to ‘medical refusal.’

His next appearance is scheduled for Thursday.