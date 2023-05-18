LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the teens who was shot in a drive-by shooting last week in Centennial Hills after suffering critical injuries told 8 News Now he is improving.

A 14-year-old and 12-year-old girl were injured, on May 9, in a neighborhood near 95 and Durango on Jamiee Lee Ave.

Shooting investigation in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Ave (KLAS)

“I’m hurt, but I’m angry because I need answers,” Takeila Peebles said.

There are answers Peebles has been trying to get while navigating the worst week of her life.

“Sometimes I felt like I died,” Peebles expressed.

On the afternoon of May 9, Peebles said her 14-year-old son Caison was hanging out with the neighborhood kids when gunshots rang out.

“Within 8 minutes of my son going outside, I heard gunshots like it was a war,” Peebles said.

Peebles said she ran out, knowing someone was badly hurt, only to find her son and his 12-year-old friend shot.

“They were on the ground and trying to grab each other’s hands to help each other,” Peebles added.

Shooting investigation in the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue (KLAS)

Neighbors drove the teen kids to the hospital, but it was uncertain if Caison would survive.

“As a mother, to go home to wash all the blood that was on me, off of me, and not know if my child was going to be here in 24 hours was the worst experience I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Peebles said.

Metro Police said the drive-by shooting was gang-related, but Peebles is confident her son was not the target.

“I have cooperated with the police. I gave them his phone. He’s not a gang member. If I felt like my son was a gang member, I would not be talking to you because then I would understand where this is coming from,” Peebles said.

Caison was shot five times and is miraculously making a recovery.

“I’m looking at all the holes in my son’s body, and I’m like, how you survived,” Peebles said.

Peebles didn’t hesitate when 8 News Now asked her if she had anything to say to the shooter.

“I pray you turn yourself in, and I pray for your parents because I’m a parent that’s hurting, and your parents will hurt too because you will be going to jail,” she said.

8 News Now reached out to Metro Police to ask if any arrests have been made, they said it is still an ongoing investigation.

As for the 12-year-old that was also shot, Peebles said she is at home recovering.