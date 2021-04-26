Mother of Las Vegas man killed during unauthorized chokehold by former officer speaks about legal battle with Metro

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after the nation watched the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer accused of killing George Floyd, unfold, a Las Vegas mother is speaking out about justice for the killing of her son.

In 2017, Tashii Farmer, also known as Tashii Brown, was killed by a Metro Police Officer outside the Venetian.

Traranita Brown, Farmer’s mother, spoke to is still in a legal battle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Her son was killed back in 2017 on Mother’s Day.

Brown says she thinks about her son every day.

“It has been very, very hard,” Brown said. “They choked the life out of him, and they did not even care.”

Right before his death, Farmer was chased through the Venetian, tased, and then choked to death by then Metro Officer Kenneth Lopera.

The coroner ruled Farmer’s death a ‘homicide.’ Lopera was charged with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office in Farmer’s death.

“I don’t know how you can go from this to dying,” Brown said.

She says the past four years have been hard.

“It is not a nice ride to be on,” Brown said. “I want it to all be over. I don’t know if Tashii will get justice.”

Last summer, Metro Police settled with Farmer’s children for $2.2 million. Brown was not part of that settlement. Her lawsuit against Metro Police and Lopera remains unsettled and is in the 9th Circuit Court of appeals.

Brown says watching the Derek Chauvin murder trial was not easy.

“He had his knee on his neck, and I heard that baby call out for his mom, it just brought back a lot of — I was wondering if Tashii was calling for me,” Brown said.

She explains how she felt when Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

“It is constant; I am happy for this family,” Brown said. “Police need to be accountable for what they do. If it were you and I, we would be in jail. They need to be punished even more because they know better.”

Oral arguments for Brown’s case against Metro and Lopera is set for July 7.