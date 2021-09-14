Mother of hit-and-run victim reunites with eyewitness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grieving mother is thanking a witness who helped her younger son after he watched his brother get hit and killed by a driver of a car.

On Tuesday afternoon the two women met for the first time since the accident.

It was a raw moment shared between a grieving mom and a witness to a horrible accident that took 15-yea-old Keith Young’s life.

“I see you on the news and I said oh my god I just want to meet her and tell her thank you,” expressed LaCole James, Keith Young’s mother.

“That was somebody’s baby, you know,” Desiree Andersen said.

The tragedy occurred Friday night near Sierra Vista High School on South Durango and Robindale.

Andreson was at the stoplight when Keith and his younger brother Daniel were crossing when they weren’t supposed to.

Daniel made it to the other side of the street, but the driver hit Keith and fled.

“He’s just trying to grab him from behind and trying to pull him away from traffic so he doesn’t get hurt any more,” Andersen recalled the tragic night.

The night of the accident, she stayed by Daniel’s side to shield him from the horror.

“You didn’t keep your mommy instincts to yourself you were a mom at that moment and you kicked it into gear you stood in my absence,” said Young’s mom.

The family is remembering Keith as a young boy who loved video games and lit up every room.

As they process the tragic accident, Keith’s father has some words for the driver who hit his son.

“You murdered my child, how can you live knowing you have taken a life and did not even think to stop and see if that person was alright,” Young asked.

Keith would have turned 16-years-old on Sunday.

Police are still looking for the suspect who struck Keith.

They say the person was driving a later model red Dodge Charger.

The left mirror on the car is missing and may it have some windshield damage.

If you have any information call police.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the victim’s family. If you’d like to help click HERE.