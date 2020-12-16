Mother killed while crossing street with children identified

Andrea Lopez de Casillas pictured with her family. (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman killed while crossing a street with her two children Tuesday has been identified as Andrea Lopez de Casillas by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Casillas, 26, suffered fatal injuries when a car driven by a 15-year-old ran a red light at Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue and struck another vehicle which then struck the mother and her young children. The children, a nearly 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. According to the page, “Andy was an amazing daughter, sister, mom and wife. Her family is destroyed by this tragedy.”

The 15-year-old driver, who had a 16-year-old passenger in the Mustang, has not been identified due to being a juvenile.

