Mother identified as assailant in Reno murder-suicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Police say the mother is responsible for a murder-suicide that left four members of a Reno family dead this week. Reno police said Friday that 53-year-old Joan Huber shot her husband and their two teenage sons before taking her own life.

Police say there is no known motive. Reno police found the bodies Wednesday when they went to check on the family after relatives and friends hadn’t heard from them for several days.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Adam P. Huber, 17-year-old Adam J. Huber and 16-year-old Michael P. Huber. The teens were students at Damonte Ranch High School